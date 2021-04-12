Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yana Fern

Venus Flytrap

Venus Flytrap blackandwhite fineliner lineart inkartist inkart book illustrations book cover plants venus flytrap inktober52 ink drawing inktober2021 inktober ink pen ink
Prompt "Monster" from Inktober52. Fineliner on paper.

Follow me on Instagram @yana.fern.ink

