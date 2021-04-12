The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends!

Check out our new shot — a mental health app for Apple Watch ⌚️

The user can:

🕊 Listen to birds chattering

🧘🏿 Meditate

🎯 Set the treatment goals

💬 Chat with a psychotherapist 24/7

📊 Track the treatment progress

☘️ We took the greenish color palette to tune in users on natural vibes — enhancing the treatment process and helping to relax 😌



Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!



P.S. We already have experience in designing healthcare app, check out our case 😉

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜