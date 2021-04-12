🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, friends!
Check out our new shot — a mental health app for Apple Watch ⌚️
The user can:
🕊 Listen to birds chattering
🧘🏿 Meditate
🎯 Set the treatment goals
💬 Chat with a psychotherapist 24/7
📊 Track the treatment progress
☘️ We took the greenish color palette to tune in users on natural vibes — enhancing the treatment process and helping to relax 😌
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. We already have experience in designing healthcare app, check out our case 😉
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜