Mental Health App for Apple Watch
Hello, friends!

Check out our new shot — a mental health app for Apple Watch ⌚️

The user can:
🕊 Listen to birds chattering
🧘🏿 Meditate
🎯 Set the treatment goals
💬 Chat with a psychotherapist 24/7
📊 Track the treatment progress

☘️ We took the greenish color palette to tune in users on natural vibes — enhancing the treatment process and helping to relax 😌

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

