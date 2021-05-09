Mr.Mockup™

Folded Paper Mockups

Mr.Mockup™
Mr.Mockup™
  • Save
Folded Paper Mockups folded folded paper bundle mockups mockup design branding typography illustration print poster psd download
Download color palette

Hey guys! Project created using our Folded Paper Mockups Project design by 73x5™.

Mockup available for --- DOWNLOAD

Follow us:
Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Mr.Mockup™
Mr.Mockup™
Premium & Free Mockups!

More by Mr.Mockup™

View profile
    • Like