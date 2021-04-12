Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8

Crypter® – NFT Marketplace – Mobile version

Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypter® – NFT Marketplace – Mobile version nft app app nftart dropdown card user minimal clean typography colorful navigation user interface mobile app mobile ux design ui design ux ui marketplace nft
Download color palette

A few more screens from our Crypter - the NFT Marketplace UI kit - Crypter, hope you guys like it.

🚀Available exclusively at UI8.

---
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like