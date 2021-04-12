Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dashboard for crypto trading

Dashboard for crypto trading bitcoin clean dark dashboad ux uiux interface crypto finance admin design
Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram

Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This work was done for a team of traders in Michigan. The main task is to invest in a team of traders. Requests from customers - strict minimalistic design, clear and intuitive. I offered several options for both style and color solutions. Which option do you like the most?

Thanx for watching
Your liks❤
and comments are really helps me

Posted on Apr 12, 2021
