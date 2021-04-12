Dashboard for crypto trading

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This work was done for a team of traders in Michigan. The main task is to invest in a team of traders. Requests from customers - strict minimalistic design, clear and intuitive. I offered several options for both style and color solutions. Which option do you like the most?
Thanx for watching
Your liks❤
and comments are really helps me