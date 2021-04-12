Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mad Marketing

BASQ Website Design

Mad Marketing
Mad Marketing
BASQ Website Design beauty spa beauty graphics colour theme australia animated logo illustration logo design typography mad marketing design
We’ve been working with the lovely team at Basq Beauty, Spa & Wellness to rebrand the business.

The Mad team have now completed this design and branding upgrade, it has been joyful watching the brand change and adapt over the past few months 😊

Do you like the facelift? Be sure to let us know.

