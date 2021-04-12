BASQ Website Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We’ve been working with the lovely team at Basq Beauty, Spa & Wellness to rebrand the business.
The Mad team have now completed this design and branding upgrade, it has been joyful watching the brand change and adapt over the past few months 😊
Do you like the facelift? Be sure to let us know.