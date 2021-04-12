Sunny Joy Design Round Logo Variations

Sunny Joy Design is a woman owned shop that specializes in reselling hand picked vintage treasures for the sophisticated, hip yet unpretentious, eco-conscious home. They are based out of Long Beach, California so the urban/coastal vibe was a must. A little art deco beach house and a cool tropical palm tree, all tied up with super warm sunset colors and geometric, turn of the century decorative fonts add up to something that really exemplifies the brand's overall attitude. I loved making this design and it'll probably be one of my forever favorites.