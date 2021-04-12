Raj Koushik
Fibonalabs

Team Manager UI - Go' Team

Raj Koushik
Fibonalabs
Raj Koushik for Fibonalabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Team Manager UI - Go' Team operations hr hr software team management patterns 3d on the go pink ui trend employees employee manager pop bright color team
Download color palette

Efficiently manage your team and get an overview of their performance on-the-go with mobile app.

Hope you like it, Cheers!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
Follow @fibonalabs dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations!

Fibonalabs
Fibonalabs
Hire Us

More by Fibonalabs

View profile
    • Like