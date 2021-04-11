Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wallet Mobile App Design

Wallet Mobile App Design bank app wallet banking figma app free freebie xd mobile
This UI KIT set has a total of 51 screens for mobile apps. There are enough standards in design: Spacing, Padding, Margin, Layout Grid, Typo, Component, Line heigh text, Color ...

️🏀 More Detail ViNe Mobile UI KIT

👋 Download Figma! Download UI KIT

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Posted on Apr 11, 2021
