AR Shakir
Dark UI

Unversity Dashboard UI Concept Dark Version

AR Shakir
Dark UI
AR Shakir for Dark UI
Unversity Dashboard UI Concept Dark Version dark interface dark theme dashboard admin theme admin ui admin panel dark mode dark dark ui education ui design ux ui design minimal app uiux ux interface dashboad
  1. Unversity Dashboard UI Concept Dark Version.jpg
  2. Unversity Dashboard UI Concept Dark Version 2.jpg
  3. Unversity Dashboard UI Concept Dark Version 3.jpg

Hello Dribbblers
Today's dashboard is a sequel to my previous design for the University dashboard. Please share your valuable feedback and don't forget to follow me as I upload freebies regularly for new designs.

Dark UI
Dark UI
