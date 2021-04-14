Doctors Clinic Website UI

Hi Dribbblers

Here comes the design for landing page for the doctors clinic website. This design follows clean ui/ux principle and can be used as a single page website design or homepage for a multipage website. This is a great resource for header for landing page. You can use this inspiration in your one pager website or you can use the the blocks in feature areas of the website. This is a freebie and you can use it in any commercial or personal project.

Design Inspiration: Zaib Ali (@ZaibSAli)