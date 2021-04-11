Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matheus Pinheiro

Novo Incomum

Novo incomum é um projeto pessoal no qual dei vida a Laura, uma menina do interior recém chegada na cidade grande que tenta sobreviver a solidão em plena pandemia.

Motion & Graphic Designer.
