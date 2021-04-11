Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brand & Logo Design Strategist | Mind

Brand & Logo Design Strategist | Mind minimalism minimal animation logodesign logotype brand design brand identity design vector typography logo branding
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
  5. mind text animation 2.mp4
  6. Dribbble shot HD - 6.png

Hey fam 😍

Thanks for stopping by 😊

We’re excited to show you the Mind logo design and branding concept recently developed by the PIXEL IT COMPANY team. Mind is a development company that shares its experience and skills. Their slogan is “always go ahead and never look back”.

