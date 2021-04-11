Luca Perrone

Logofolio 02

Luca Perrone
Luca Perrone
  • Save
Logofolio 02 identity font brandidentity rebranding typography logos logotype mark logo design logodesign logo logofolio branding brand design brand identity brand
Download color palette

Here is my second logo collection!
Check the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123538739/Logofolio-02

Luca Perrone
Luca Perrone

More by Luca Perrone

View profile
    • Like