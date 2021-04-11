Tanya Shegol

Communa | Creative coworking space

Tanya Shegol
Tanya Shegol
  • Save
Communa | Creative coworking space creative web perfect gradient web design sculpture star wars plants window lamp coffee mobile illustration mobile ui trend gradients perfect pixel events design coworking vector illustration web illustration web illustration
Download color palette

Communa is a creative coworking space in the historical center of St. Petersburg.

I love this place, and sometimes our team works there. There is a cool interior design with unusual details. So it inspired me to create illustrations and design some screens.

Communa https://www.communa.space/

Instagram | Behance

Tanya Shegol
Tanya Shegol

More by Tanya Shegol

View profile
    • Like