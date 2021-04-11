Syeda Junia

09_Free Cosmetic Bottle Mockup

Syeda Junia
Syeda Junia
Hire Me
  • Save
09_Free Cosmetic Bottle Mockup 3d render bottle bottle mockup giveaway 3d mockup mockup freebie free 3d design 3d model photoshop branding 3d product design 3ds max dribbble creative latest
09_Free Cosmetic Bottle Mockup 3d render bottle bottle mockup giveaway 3d mockup mockup freebie free 3d design 3d model photoshop branding 3d product design 3ds max dribbble creative latest
09_Free Cosmetic Bottle Mockup 3d render bottle bottle mockup giveaway 3d mockup mockup freebie free 3d design 3d model photoshop branding 3d product design 3ds max dribbble creative latest
Download color palette
  1. 11_Free_Cosmetic bottle Mockup by Creativejun.jpg
  2. 10_Free_Cosmetic bottle Mockup by Creativejun.jpg
  3. 09_Free_Cosmetic bottle Mockup by Creativejun.jpg

FREE Cosmetic Bottle Mockup

Free Features:
• Changeable cap color
• Changeable bottle color
• Editable highlight effect
• Editable shadow effect
• Easy to use by Smart object
• One Photoshop file ( .PSD )
• Changeable Background color/ Transparent
• High-resolution 3500x2500 px, (72 pixels/inch, RGB mode)

Download

Syeda Junia
Syeda Junia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Syeda Junia

View profile
    • Like