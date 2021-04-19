Online Banking - Mobile App Design

Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋

ㅤ

ㅤ

It's us, Alphadesign, the digital agency from germany with our daily Dribbble shot!

Do you use online banking? For us, it would be impossible to imagine life without it, so let us know what you think of the design!

ㅤ

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.

ㅤ

ㅤ

Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc

ㅤ

Have a great day!

ㅤ

ㅤ

~ Greetings from Alphadesign