Quarantine Time - Mobile App Design

Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋


It's us, Alphadesign, having a relaxed weekend and uploading our daily Dribbble shot!

Were you already really in quarantine during Corona? A lonely and boring time that this app might help to bridge! What do you think?

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.


Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc

Have a nice Sunday!


~ Greetings from Alphadesign

