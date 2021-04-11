Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Fabian Kiprop

Splash Easy - Effortless splash screens for your apps

Fabian Kiprop
Fabian Kiprop
Hire Me
  • Save
Splash Easy - Effortless splash screens for your apps figma plugin figma plugin splash screen design mobile app design android ios splash screen mobile design
Splash Easy - Effortless splash screens for your apps figma plugin figma plugin splash screen design mobile app design android ios splash screen mobile design
Download color palette
  1. Dribble Post (2).png
  2. splash-easy-gumroad-image.png

Splash Easy - Figma Plugin

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on figma.com
Good for sale
Splash Easy - Figma Plugin

Splash Easy is a utility to effortlessly create splash-screen files for your Android and iOS applications.

📹 Watch the walkthrough video: https://cutt.ly/1c8Prqh

🤔 What problem is it solving?
It can be tiring and time-consuming to manually design splash screens of different sizes for your mobile apps, more so when you’re iterating through design ideas. Splash Easy aims to simplify this process.

👀 How it works:
With just two template frames (landscape and portrait) containing your splash-screen design, Splash Easy can generate all the files required for each platform.

📱What platforms are supported?
- iOS
- Android
- *PWA (Coming soon)

Fabian Kiprop
Fabian Kiprop
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Fabian Kiprop

View profile
    • Like