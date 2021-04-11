Splash Easy - Effortless splash screens for your apps

Trending designs to inspire you
Splash Easy is a utility to effortlessly create splash-screen files for your Android and iOS applications.
📹 Watch the walkthrough video: https://cutt.ly/1c8Prqh
🤔 What problem is it solving?
It can be tiring and time-consuming to manually design splash screens of different sizes for your mobile apps, more so when you’re iterating through design ideas. Splash Easy aims to simplify this process.
👀 How it works:
With just two template frames (landscape and portrait) containing your splash-screen design, Splash Easy can generate all the files required for each platform.
📱What platforms are supported?
- iOS
- Android
- *PWA (Coming soon)