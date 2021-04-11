Splash Easy - Effortless splash screens for your apps

Splash Easy is a utility to effortlessly create splash-screen files for your Android and iOS applications.

📹 Watch the walkthrough video: https://cutt.ly/1c8Prqh

🤔 What problem is it solving?

It can be tiring and time-consuming to manually design splash screens of different sizes for your mobile apps, more so when you’re iterating through design ideas. Splash Easy aims to simplify this process.

👀 How it works:

With just two template frames (landscape and portrait) containing your splash-screen design, Splash Easy can generate all the files required for each platform.

📱What platforms are supported?

- iOS

- Android

- *PWA (Coming soon)