moomo ice cream logo and packaging design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Moomo is a own produced ice cream and sorbet. Their peculiarity is that the best products are used for production: natural milk, cream, nuts, fruits and berries, Belgian chocolate.
Moomo is produced in small batches and sold incredibly fresh. They want to be bright so that customers immediately notice them on the shelves and buy them first.
I gladly accept this idea and enjoyed the project. Now moomo is getting ready for launch.
✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp