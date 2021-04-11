Marina Zakharova

moomo ice cream logo and packaging design

Moomo is a own produced ice cream and sorbet. Their peculiarity is that the best products are used for production: natural milk, cream, nuts, fruits and berries, Belgian chocolate.
Moomo is produced in small batches and sold incredibly fresh. They want to be bright so that customers immediately notice them on the shelves and buy them first.

I gladly accept this idea and enjoyed the project. Now moomo is getting ready for launch.

