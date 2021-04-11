Trending designs to inspire you
Exotic Sunset Bash Flyer is a print flyer template for basically anything related to summer or spring party, seasonal beach resort event, jungle or seasonal themed nights, spring bashes, exotic or tropical club eve, dj summer sound mix sessions
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Used fonts
Banthern
Built Titling
Bebas Neue
Cocogoose
Helvetica neue LT thin Condensed
size
5.8x8.3