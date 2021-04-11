The brave Viking

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Premise: A brand new shore awaits discovery and the courage and strength to do so is in you just like the mighty vikings once did. The logo uses negative space in a creative and effective way to give it a distinct look and identity. Its uses can be varied but should take into account the youthful look of the design from board-games, gaming, apparel, communities, travel ventures, anything with a maritime theme and really anything in between those listed possible industries.