Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Vlad Iftimescu

The Brave Viking

Vlad Iftimescu
Vlad Iftimescu
Hire Me
  • Save
The Brave Viking adobe illustrator water boat sword travel maritime viking young character modern branding negative-space flat illustration vector mascot minimal logo

The brave Viking

Price
$800
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
The brave Viking
Download color palette

The brave Viking

Price
$800
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
The brave Viking

Premise: A brand new shore awaits discovery and the courage and strength to do so is in you just like the mighty vikings once did. The logo uses negative space in a creative and effective way to give it a distinct look and identity. Its uses can be varied but should take into account the youthful look of the design from board-games, gaming, apparel, communities, travel ventures, anything with a maritime theme and really anything in between those listed possible industries.

Vlad Iftimescu
Vlad Iftimescu
Unconvetional Graphic Design
Hire Me

More by Vlad Iftimescu

View profile
    • Like