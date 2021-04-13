Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Banking Dashboard UI

  1. Banking Dashboard UI.jpg
  2. Banking Dashboard UI 2.jpg
  3. Banking Dashboard UI 3.jpg

Hola Dribbblers
Today I am sharing a dashboard for Banking Application. This design follows a clean UI principle and can be used for a single page application too. Clean designs are trending so I thought that creating a freebie dashboard with clean ui ux can help you in your next project for interface design of finance/banking dashboard. This is a freebie. YES, you read it right. Its a freebie. Feel free to use in any commercial or personal project. No attribution required but always welcome.

Banking Dashboard UI.fig
1 MB
Posted on Apr 13, 2021
Growth centric design.
