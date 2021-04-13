Banking Dashboard UI

Hola Dribbblers

Today I am sharing a dashboard for Banking Application. This design follows a clean UI principle and can be used for a single page application too. Clean designs are trending so I thought that creating a freebie dashboard with clean ui ux can help you in your next project for interface design of finance/banking dashboard. This is a freebie. YES, you read it right. Its a freebie. Feel free to use in any commercial or personal project. No attribution required but always welcome.

