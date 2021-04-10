🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 003 of the daily UI challenge. the prompt was making a landing page for an album. I decided to redesign the landing page of Kenny Mason's landing page for his album "Angelic Hoodrat".