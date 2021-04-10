Heaver Sky

Day 003

Heaver Sky
Heaver Sky
  • Save
Day 003
Download color palette

Day 003 of the daily UI challenge. the prompt was making a landing page for an album. I decided to redesign the landing page of Kenny Mason's landing page for his album "Angelic Hoodrat".

Posted on Apr 10, 2021
Heaver Sky
Heaver Sky

More by Heaver Sky

View profile
    • Like