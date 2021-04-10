Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio

Meal Planner Section for Homtender | Home Management App

Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio
Mohd Matloob for Argent Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Meal Planner Section for Homtender | Home Management App ui design matloob mehrab ux designer ui designer product design product designer user experience design user experience designer playful design task management app task management calendar design calendar ui calendar recipes recipe app food app meal planner
Download color palette

This is the Meal Planner Part I designed for the Homtender Home Maintenance app. For one of our best clients Kevin Elliot.

Will available soon on https://www.hometender.co

Email me at - Matloobmehrab@gmail.com

Argent Studio
Argent Studio
Digital agency helping brands build amazing platforms
Hire Us

More by Argent Studio

View profile
    • Like