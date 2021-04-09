MOTUS- A motivation app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I already posted a redesign of motivation app which you can check out in my profile. But this time the app is completely different in terms of design or appearance. This app is called as MOTUS which is motivation in Latin. This version of app comes with both light and dark mode.
Hope you will enjoy this.
All feedback will be appreciated.
You can follow me for more progress and more design on my social media also can hire me on Fiverr.
https://twitter.com/Another_Dhawal
https://www.behance.net/nebhrajani8797
https://www.fiverr.com/share/8vv7a4