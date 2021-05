Audio Book - App Design Concept

Hey dear Dribbble Community đź‘‹

ă…¤

ă…¤

It's us, Alphadesign, with our daily Dribbble shot!

What do you think of the design of this audiobook and when was the last time you listened to an audiobook?

ă…¤

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.

ă…¤

ă…¤

Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc

ă…¤

Have a nice day!

ă…¤

ă…¤

~ Greetings from Alphadesign