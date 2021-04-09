Maruti Avantsa

Banking and Finance: Mobile App

A short preview of the Banking and Finance super app capable of delivering multiple services to the customer with the utmost elegance, intuitive navigation layout, and the least amount of friction.

Full case study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121686413/Banking-App

Got any thoughts? Drop a comment and feel free to share them. I really would like to listen to them.
