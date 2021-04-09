Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Armaan Hossain

Minimal Logo Design | Webly

Minimal Logo Design | Webly typeface monogram lettermark mark minimalist typography vector icon flat minimal logo design branding
WEBLY LOGO WITH MINIMAL STYLE

Hey friends 👋🏼,

That is my new project about Branding WEBLY LOGO
Design.

Behance Project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117091389/Webly-LogoBranding

Free Download:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/minimal-logo-branding-84239736-876e-4f1f-9f5c-0951e41639fd

What are your thoughts?
✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Armaan Hossain Himel

