Armaan Hossain

Minimal Logo Design | Vixepot

Armaan Hossain
Armaan Hossain
  • Save
Minimal Logo Design | Vixepot lettermark mark simple logo typeface typography minimalist icon flat minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

VIXEPOT LOGO WITH MINIMAL STYLE

Hey friends 👋🏼,

That is my new project about Branding VIXEPOT LOGO
Design.

Behance Project:https://www.behance.net/gallery/117091007/Vixepot-LogoBranding

Free Download:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/minimal-logo-branding-595873d0-6f06-49a2-b70b-9bb9f422aad5

What are your thoughts?
✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Armaan Hossain Himel

Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗

Follow me on

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Uplabs | Linkedin

Contact me by: armaanhossainhimelfreelancher@gmail.com 

Armaan Hossain
Armaan Hossain

More by Armaan Hossain

View profile
    • Like