Minimal Logo Design | Smartudent

SMARTUDENT LOGO WITH MINIMAL STYLE

Hey friends 👋🏼,

That is my new project about Branding SMARTUDENT LOGO

Design.

Behance Project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117090227/Smartudent-LogoBranding

Free Download:

https://www.uplabs.com/posts/minimal-logo-branding-c39c1762-91f9-4769-9730-2ce5bcb90f29

What are your thoughts?

✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,

Armaan Hossain Himel

Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗

Follow me on

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Uplabs | Linkedin

Contact me by: armaanhossainhimelfreelancher@gmail.com