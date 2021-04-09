[Mobile App] UI/UX Design for food delivery services

More and more restaurants use delivery programs to accelerate sales. The team has recently worked on such an application.

This shot shows the screen with the restaurant's main menu and the screen with one dish. We chose a very light main color for the color scheme but added some bright pink accents to highlight important interface elements.

We added a quick access cart by putting a cart button on the bottom of the screen and the chat button for easy communication with the restaurant. These small elements are important for user experience.