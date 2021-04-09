nikita azimov • UX/UI

Weather Mobile App

nikita azimov • UX/UI
nikita azimov • UX/UI
  • Save
Weather Mobile App ios figmadesign figma ux ui minimal flat design app
Download color palette

Hi there ✌️

Check out my new vision of a Waether Mobile App for your device.

Comment what you think about this shot and press “L” if you like it 👌

Follow me:

www.behance.net/nikitadirector
www.instagram.com/nikitadirector

View all tags
Posted on Apr 9, 2021
nikita azimov • UX/UI
nikita azimov • UX/UI

More by nikita azimov • UX/UI

View profile
    • Like