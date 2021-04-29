Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Roland Lehle
Yung & Frish

Froze Noise Soundpack

Roland Lehle
Yung & Frish
Roland Lehle for Yung & Frish
Hire Us
  • Save
Froze Noise Soundpack instruments human voice music voice samples sound pack

Froze Noise Soundpack

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Froze Noise Soundpack
Download color palette

Froze Noise Soundpack

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Froze Noise Soundpack

Froze Noise is a huge sound kit recorded with just the human voice. When producing music you'll need a lot of different sounds – like kicks, snares, toms, swooshes and much more. They're sorted in categories making it easy to find the right ones. Get it.

—--

IG
Twitter
Store
Camp
```

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Yung & Frish
Yung & Frish
We are yung & frish. Ice cold as f*ck.
Hire Us

More by Yung & Frish

View profile
    • Like