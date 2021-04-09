Bank Mobile App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there✌️
What about a new personal finance app concept? Here’s an app that allows you to control your budget, see all the spendings’ statistics and track all of your financial activities💰
Comment what you think about this shot and press “L” if you like it
Follow me:
www.behance.net/nikitadirector
www.instagram.com/nikitadirector