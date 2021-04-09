PIXEL IT COMPANY

Akat | Logo | Branding

PIXEL IT COMPANY
PIXEL IT COMPANY
Hire Us
  • Save
Akat | Logo | Branding design fashion brand fashion black white black jewelery trendy minimalism minimalist minilalist logodesign branding design brand design branding logo
Akat | Logo | Branding design fashion brand fashion black white black jewelery trendy minimalism minimalist minilalist logodesign branding design brand design branding logo
Akat | Logo | Branding design fashion brand fashion black white black jewelery trendy minimalism minimalist minilalist logodesign branding design brand design branding logo
Akat | Logo | Branding design fashion brand fashion black white black jewelery trendy minimalism minimalist minilalist logodesign branding design brand design branding logo
Akat | Logo | Branding design fashion brand fashion black white black jewelery trendy minimalism minimalist minilalist logodesign branding design brand design branding logo
Akat | Logo | Branding design fashion brand fashion black white black jewelery trendy minimalism minimalist minilalist logodesign branding design brand design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Layer 5.png
  2. cover 6.jpg
  3. Layer 6.png
  4. Layer 4.png
  5. Layer 3.png
  6. Layer 11.png

Hey there Dribblers 👋

Hope you’re doing great 😄

💎We want to share with you the unique branding for our partner Akat who provides a wide range of uniquely designed elegant jewelry, made of high-grade raw materials.

What do you think? 💭 Please, press the “L” to show us some love 💙

Contact us info@pixelitcompany.com 📩
Follow us on Behance 🎨
Visit our website PIXEL IT COMPANY 💻

Have a productive day 💪

PIXEL IT COMPANY
PIXEL IT COMPANY
You're closer to PIXEL PERFECTION🦄
Hire Us

More by PIXEL IT COMPANY

View profile
    • Like