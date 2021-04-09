Olga

Логотип для ЯГПУ им. К.Д. Ушинского

Логотип для ЯГПУ им. К.Д. Ушинского logo
Моя студенческая работа, которую делала на 3 курсе в ЯГПУ им К.Д.Ушинского.
Задание: Придумать логотип для Кафедры Дизайна.
Логотип делала в Adobe Illustrator
За основу взяла цвета университета: песочный и синий.

