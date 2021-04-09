Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Metropolitan Enigma - Salvatore Ferragamo

Solve the Salvatore Ferragamo Enigma and experience special surprises.
Play with us in the streets of Milano, location of the exclusive SS21 fashion film shot by the acclaimed Italian director Luca Guadagnino in collaboration with our Creative Director Paul Andrew.

Watch Live: https://enigma.ferragamo.com/en/
Case Study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115720419/The-Metropolitan-Enigma-Salvatore-Ferragamo

Posted on Apr 9, 2021
Cool kids with a natural instinct for beauty edgy-ness.
