Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lila Tretout

FlOWER SPRAYER

Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout
  • Save
FlOWER SPRAYER patterns font design handmade illustration illustrator typography colorful flowers booty posca acrylic painted painting
Download color palette

🌼 FLOWER SPRAYER 🌼

Acrylic and posca, 12 x 12 cm

Here is the very first order of my booty paintings!!!
I also tried to create a font, but no typographic rules are respected here, it's just a test…

Hope you like it xx

✨ FOLLOW ME ✨

InstagramBehance

Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout

More by Lila Tretout

View profile
    • Like