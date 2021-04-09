Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Reincarnation of Mr. Poopybutthole from the animated series Rick and Morty, into a super hero @Marvel: Vision
Visual Designer 3D: @kostyastupar
Made in Cinema 4D, Figma, After effects
For more, follow me: 👇🏻
🔗 Let's connect,
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp3upi7-od8t7BpsaCxnahw
https://www.instagram.com/kostyastupar
https://www.behance.net/k1ngcreative