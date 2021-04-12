Names & Faces - People Directories web

From an earlier post -

Hi Dribbble,

I've spent the last 4 years and some change working at Names & Faces, a startup providing workplace leaders and employees with beautiful, people directories, built on top of their existing organization data.

We measured a direct relationship between the quality and completeness of a directory and its usage. Directories with missing and inconsistent photos, and holes in data, weren't loved. We built some really fun tooling around this: Tools to allowed folks in HR to request and collect photos and data from colleagues, imported photos we cropped consistency and eye levels were lined up, and we explored gentle photo filters treatments.

I left a few months ago to take a few laps around the pro leisure circuit, to study pet nutrition, and to hone my barista skills, but over the coming week and months, I hope to keep sharing some of my design work from various projects I have been involved in.

It's good to finally have a Dribbble account.

Peace.