St. Petersburg - Website Design

St. Petersburg - Website Design
Hey Dribbblers!
Here is my new work withtin the "Weekly Warm-Up" dedicated to my hometown - Saint Petersburg.

Here I tryed to make minimalistic and interesting landing page using the official St. Petersburg logo from art.Lebedev.

---

---

Rebound of
Design a landing page dedicated to your hometown
By Dribbble
Posted on Apr 9, 2021
