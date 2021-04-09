St. Petersburg - Website Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey Dribbblers!
Here is my new work withtin the "Weekly Warm-Up" dedicated to my hometown - Saint Petersburg.
Here I tryed to make minimalistic and interesting landing page using the official St. Petersburg logo from art.Lebedev.
---
Have a great day!
Contact with me through:
Telegram: www.t.me/niklapHQ
Twitter: www.twitter.com/niklapHQ
E-mail: 4niklap@gmail.com