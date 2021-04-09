Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flangi Logotype Design

Hi Folks,

I would show you one my of the biggest project in 2020. I designed premium logotype from Strato Pro font. Flangi is e-shop with a premium assortment. That's why the logo needed to look luxurious, premium and unique.

You can watch it live here https://www.flangi.cz/

What do you think about it?

Thank you

