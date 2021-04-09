Flangi Logotype Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks,
I would show you one my of the biggest project in 2020. I designed premium logotype from Strato Pro font. Flangi is e-shop with a premium assortment. That's why the logo needed to look luxurious, premium and unique.
You can watch it live here https://www.flangi.cz/
What do you think about it?
Thank you