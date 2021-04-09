Crypto Wallet App 🐽

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A bit of fun with the Crypto Wallet mobile app where you can control the tokens and collectibles.
---
We just released an NFT Marketplace UI Kit – Crypter®, including exclusive design files and beautiful 3D illustrations editable in Figma.
🚀Available exclusively at UI8.
---
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW