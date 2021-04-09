Vip Sitaraman

Built Data: Deck

Vip Sitaraman
Vip Sitaraman
  • Save
Built Data: Deck design pitch deck research marketing consumer report document presentation report design report slide deck slides deck app b2b construction pitch investor investment investor deck pitch deck design
Download color palette

A preview of the deck for Built Data I/O: the field communications platform that provides the social solution to the construction dilemma of miscommunication.

See full post:Behance | folio.sitaraman.vip

Like this design? Create your own, with the template below!

Photorealistic Slide Showcase (.PSD)
Download Now →

Vip Sitaraman
Vip Sitaraman

More by Vip Sitaraman

View profile
    • Like