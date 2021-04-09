The Visual Team

Meet Our Animation Team!

characters vector cute character design design illustration
Skinny Ken who’ll work for strawberry chocolate cake (in his bunny hoodie); dog-lover sushi-addict JJ hailing from planet Youtube; and resident plant-whisperer Desmond who can’t stop taking pictures of nice things.

Look out for our next post in this series, where we’ll spill more about the rest of us in a different illustration style.

Posted on Apr 9, 2021
Follow us in our visual adventures.
