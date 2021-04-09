Trading App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, Dribbblers!



Here is our new shot — a news media for ETF investors 💼



⬅️ On the left screen there is a dashboard with the main features: 🕵🏼 the ETF search, quick access to the main sections, and 📰 popular news.

➡️ The right screen displays the stocks’ comparison 📊



➕ The main benefit of the app is providing users with verified trading info for making balanced decisions.

🟣 In terms of the color palette, we took the accent purple color.

The tertiary colors are pastel shades of green, peach and blue - for instance, we used them on the cards of categories. We believe it’s a perfect set for making people invest more.



Press L if you like our design and share feedback!



By the way, we already have experience in designing investment app, check out our case 😉

Created by Tanya Shukina

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜