Trading App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi, Dribbblers!
Here is our new shot — a news media for ETF investors 💼
⬅️ On the left screen there is a dashboard with the main features: 🕵🏼 the ETF search, quick access to the main sections, and 📰 popular news.
➡️ The right screen displays the stocks’ comparison 📊
➕ The main benefit of the app is providing users with verified trading info for making balanced decisions.
🟣 In terms of the color palette, we took the accent purple color.
The tertiary colors are pastel shades of green, peach and blue - for instance, we used them on the cards of categories. We believe it’s a perfect set for making people invest more.
Created by Tanya Shukina
