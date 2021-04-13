Kylie Sky Souza
Bombadil Flowers Co. - Tear Sheet

Kylie Sky Souza for Commence Studio
Bombadil Flowers Co. - Tear Sheet linework vector typography reno badge design flower company flowers classic vintage tear sheet playful graphic design identity branding illustrator illustration
Illustrations and branding for Bombadil Flower Co. getting their start in Hollywood, CA operating out of a 50s beauty of a truck. They commonly practice ikebana and are true floral artists. It’s always a joy to work with kind people with such a creative vision. You may recognize the character from which their company gets its name. LOTR anyone?

Let's celebrate Spring's bloom together.

Helping brands begin, rise, & renew
