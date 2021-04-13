Bombadil Flowers Co. - Tear Sheet

Illustrations and branding for Bombadil Flower Co. getting their start in Hollywood, CA operating out of a 50s beauty of a truck. They commonly practice ikebana and are true floral artists. It’s always a joy to work with kind people with such a creative vision. You may recognize the character from which their company gets its name. LOTR anyone?

Let's celebrate Spring's bloom together.

Become a partner at www.commence.studio

Instagram | @commence.studio