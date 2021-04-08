Be A Super Mom | Image Manipulation | Social Media Design

Its a part of a Safe Net Promotion. In today’s connected world, Internet safety is a growing concern for all; especially for parents since every member of a household, from young to old, have access to internet-enabled smart devices. SafeNet Home puts this concern about online security at ease by adding a layer of protection to your home network. An enterprise grade service from COL, (Chittagong Online Ltd.) it protects all connected devices from online threats like phishing, malware, viruses, and minimizes identity and financial theft. It also lets you control and manage internet access for every connected device.

As a visualizer my client gave me responsibility to promote this service through social media. I took the opportunity and made a lot of social media post, banner, billboard and also motion Graphics. I tried to portray the main purpose of this product as it helps to protect children from harmful effects of internet and beside that it also helps the parents to control internet use of their children.

To see the entire project have a look : https://www.behance.net/gallery/117021173/SafeNet-Promotion-Social-Media-Design

