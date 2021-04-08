Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julius Branding
Alphadesign

Daily Companion - Mobile App Concept Design

Julius Branding
Alphadesign
Julius Branding for Alphadesign
Daily Companion - Mobile App Concept Design
Hey Dribbblers Community 👋


It's us, Alphadesign.

What do you say to this daily companion app design conept? Would you like to be accompanied by your mobile phone in the morning or is that superfluous? Comment us if you want us to provide you with the source files for free in the future and share your feedback with us!

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day.ㅤ

Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc


~ Greetings from Alphadesign

We're Germans Powerhouse Of Top Notch Design Contact Us👋
